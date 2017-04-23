Four-vehicle crash at Hwy 278 and Buckwalter sends 8 to the hospital Saturday

A driver’s inability to slow down in time led to a four-vehicle collision around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Westbound Hwy 278 at Buckwalter Pkwy, according to Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson.
Eight people were transported to the hospital following the wreck.
According to Nelson, the driver of the fourth vehicle rear-ended the third vehicle, which caused a domino effect — the third vehicle then hit the back of the second vehicle, and the second vehicle crashed into the back of the first vehicle.
All five passengers and the driver of the third vehicle were transported to the hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle and the driver of the fourth vehicle, who allegedly caused the crash, were also taken to the hospital.
As of Sunday afternoon, Nelson said the extent of the drivers’ and passengers’ injuries were unknown.
No injuries were reported for the first vehicle.
The crash caused traffic delays on Hwy 278 Saturday evening.
Traffic was backed up all the way to Rose Hill Plantation around 5 p.m., according to Island Packet reporter Caitlin Turner.
An advisory sent out at 4:33 p.m. by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stated the left and center westbound lanes of Hwy 278 were blocked by the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the wreck was cleared around 5:13 p.m.
The Bluffton Police Department and Bluffton Township Fire Department responded to the incident.
