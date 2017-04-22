Traffic

April 22, 2017 4:59 PM

All lanes back open on Westbound Hwy 278 near Buckwalter Pkwy

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

All lanes are back open on Westbound Hwy 278 near Buckwalter Pkwy in Bluffton after a wreck caused traffic delays Saturday evening.

Traffic was backed up all the way to Rose Hill Plantation around 5 p.m., according to Island Packet reporter Caitlin Turner.

An advisory sent out at 4:33 p.m. by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stated the left and center westbound lanes of Hwy 278 were blocked.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the wreck was cleared around 5:13 p.m.

This story will be updated.

