All lanes back open on Westbound Hwy 278 near Buckwalter Pkwy

All lanes are back open on Westbound Hwy 278 near Buckwalter Pkwy in Bluffton after a wreck caused traffic delays Saturday evening.
Traffic was backed up all the way to Rose Hill Plantation around 5 p.m., according to Island Packet reporter Caitlin Turner.
An advisory sent out at 4:33 p.m. by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stated the left and center westbound lanes of Hwy 278 were blocked.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the wreck was cleared around 5:13 p.m.
This story will be updated.
