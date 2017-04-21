Beginning May 1, get ready to tap your brakes on a portion of May River Road

The Town of Bluffton, with the approval of South Carolina Department of Transportation, will soon reduce the speed limit on a portion of May River Road
Starting May 1, the speed limit will be permanently dropped from 40 mph to 30 mph between Red Cedar Street and the western property line of the Dollar General property, according to a town news release.
The speed limit reduction will improve safety for drivers, bicyclist, and pedestrians, othe release said. In the short-term, it will also provide a safer environment for construction workers who are working on the May River Road streetscape improvement project, the release said.
Drivers will be alerted to the change through message boards on the roadway, new signage, and posts to social media, according to the release.
