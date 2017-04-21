Driving May River Road on Saturday? You need to read this

Drivers traveling May River Road on Saturday should expect delays in the area between the Rose Dhu and May River Preserve entrances and Old Miller Road as the Bluffton Police Department investigates an April 14 crash that killed a Bluffton realtor, sent another driver to the hospital and resulted in felony DUI charges for a third man.
The department will conduct intermittent single-lane closures from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a police department release.
The department’s collision reconstruction unit will be using specialized equipment to re-create the scene of the crash that led to the death of 34-year-old Cullen Mieczkowski and injured Kareem Simmons.
The three-vehicle crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on April 14 on May River Road near the entrance of Rose Dhu.
Nikolai Wheeler, 27, was charged with two felony DUIs: one resulting in a death and the other in great bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury and driving under a suspended license.
Wheeler’s vehicle allegedly struck Mieczkowski’s from behind as they both traveled eastbound on May River Road.
Anyone with additional information on the incident, or who witnessed the crash may call Sgt. Laura Rutland at 843-706-4598 or the police department’s investigation division at 843-706-4560.
