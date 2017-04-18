Beaufort drivers: Plan a different route for Woods Bridge maintenance
Planned bridge maintenance by the SC Department of Transportation on Woods Memorial Bridge will start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The DOT will reduce the bridge to one lane. Engineers are asking drivers to consider an alternate route. Damage caused by Tuesday's wreck may coincide with this closure but could not be confirmed by Tuesday afternoon. The bridge is expected to reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Four people were taken to the hospital — one of them by helicopter — at mid-morning Tuesday following a two vehicle crash on US 278 at the base of the bridge to Hilton Head Island that snarled traffic in both directions.