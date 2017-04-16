‘Fix the damn roads’: Everyone’s talking about the plane that flew over Harbour Town

Everyone was waiting for the planned flyover Saturday at the RBC Heritage -- the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. But a short time before its appearance, another plane appeared over the Harbour Town Golf Links skies. And, with many South Carolina political leaders on hand for this week’s golf tournament, it carried a message: ‘Fix the damn roads.’
The appearance quickly drew reaction on social media. Here’s what a few of our Facebook readers had to say.
What do you think about the plane’s message? What do you think of the South Carolina roads? Comment below the article to let us know.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
