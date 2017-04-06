Bluffton man charged in Monday crash that injured six, snarled US 278 traffic

A Bluffton driver involved in the Monday crash that injured six people and snarled traffic near the Hilton Head Island bridge on U.S. 278 has been charged with driving too fast for conditions and driving without a license, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Maximo Pena, 26, who was among those injured in the crash, was driving a 2005 Toyota two-door vehicle eastbound around 10 a.m. when his vehicle drifted left of center, crossed the median and struck a westbound Kia four-door vehicle driven by Jeffrey Sigel, 45, of Chicago, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the patrol.
Pena’s two passengers, a 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 1-year-old child in the back seat, were taken to Hilton Head Hospital with “incapacitating injuries,” Southern said.
Sigel and his two passengers, a 50-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat and a 12-year-old female sitting in the back seat, were also taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.
All occupants were wearing seat belts, and the 1-year-old was wearing a child safety belt, Southern said.
Pena was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah before he was charged.
Current condition reports of the unidentified passengers are unavailable due to medical privacy laws.
The Highway Patrol’s account of the incident contradicts early reports from the Bluffton Township Fire District and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s, which said four people were transported rather than six.
A Sheriff’s Office report noted that Pena allegedly swerved to avoid something in the roadway, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
The crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes for over an hour on Monday and caused long delays in the eastbound lanes.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
