April 4, 2017 10:29 AM

US 278 traffic blocked in both directions by wreck near bridges to Hilton Head Island

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wreck on US 278 at the base of the bridge to Hilton Head Island that has blocked the highway in both directions.

A medevac helicopter was called to the scene and flew away around 10:40 a.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Live camera views

Windmill Harbour

Hilton Head bridges, Bluffton side

Moss Creek area

US 278 at The Gatherings

