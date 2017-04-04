US 278 traffic blocked in both directions by wreck near bridges to Hilton Head Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wreck on US 278 at the base of the bridge to Hilton Head Island that has blocked the highway in both directions.
A medevac helicopter was called to the scene and flew away around 10:40 a.m.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Accident Hwy 278 at the base of the HH Bridge in Bluffton. All lanes WB and left EB lane of Hwy 278 are blocked. https://t.co/2aHKr6IYqc— BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) April 4, 2017
