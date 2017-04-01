Two-car accident on Hilton Head sends one to hospital Saturday morning

A two-car accident on Hilton Head Island caused a long traffic jam and sent one driver to the hospital.
The accident occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 278 East near Jenkins Island and Windmill Harbour area, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage.
One person was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, he said. There were no other injuries.
The accident was cleared by 9 a.m., Bromage said, but still backed up traffic for about 45 minutes.
“Saturday is one of the busiest days for coming onto the island,” Bromage said, especially during spring break season, and as the summer tourist season kicks off.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments