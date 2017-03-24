Once again, Bluffton Police announce street closures for unspecified ‘special event’

A “special event” to be hosted in Old Town next week will lead to street closures, Bluffton Police said Friday.
The event, which includes a concert, will take place on Tuesday along Calhoun Street, according to a police department news release. Sections of Calhoun Street and Lawrence Street will also be closed beginning Monday and ending Wednesday.
No information about the concert or theme of the event has been released.
The closures include:
▪ Calhoun Street will be closed to parking and traffic from Lawton Street to Greene Street starting at 6 a.m. on Monday.
▪ At 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Calhoun Street will be closed to parking and traffic from Church Street to Greene Street, and Lawrence Street from Dubois Park to Calhoun Street will also be closed at that time.
All roads will reopen to parking and traffic around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, the release said.
Those attending the concert on Tuesday night are urged to park in the Town Parking lot located at Cornerstone Church that can be accessed via Calhoun Street.
Parking will also be available on May River Road, Bluffton Road and in the Bluffton Town Hall parking lots on Bridge Street.
The concert will begin around 9 p.m. and end around 11 p.m. However, the times are subject to change as necessary, the release said.
Back in October, an announcement for street closures in Old Town was also released under the guise of a “special event.” That event was canceled due to weather.
At the time, Town officials declined to comment on the theme of the event.
Calls made on Friday to Mayor Lisa Sulka, Town Public Information Officer Debbie Szpanka and Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson to inquire about the event were not returned for comment.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
