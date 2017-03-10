Tips for safely navigating our tidal waters

With a tidal range of more than 10 feet, our local waters can be tricky to navigate. With boating and kayaking season coming on rapidly, we asked Hilton Head's Kai Williams, owner of Awesome Adventure Charters, to explain, on March 9, 2017, a few things boaters should know before they cast off.
Jay Karr Staff video

Traffic

After review, US 17 widening will include light at SC 315

Irrespective of the $70 million U.S. 17 widening project — which includes a new Back River Bridge — SC DOT officials this week made the decision that there's enough traffic at Highway 17 and SC 315 to warrant the addition of a stoplight at the busy intersection. Construction on the project is set to begin in summer/fall 2018. Craig Winn, SC DOT program manager, spoke with us about the decision to add the light at a public meeting Feb. 23, 2017, at Hardeeville Elementary School.

Traffic

U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.

Traffic

Ridgeland resident against tree-clearing: 'This is the Lowcountry. We're known for trees'

Ridgeland resident Linda Collins said at the S.C. DOT public information meeting Feb. 9, 2017, that plans for a tree-clearing project along a 33-mile stretch of I-95 in Jasper County are unnecessary. Aside from not wanting to see trees removed, Collins told us that the safety crisis on that portion of the interstate could be addressed with more patrolling for speeders, and a higher cost for tickets. Also, DOT engineer Brad Harrelson explains how the project would make things safer than they are now.

Traffic

Ridgeland fire chief: I-95 project needed for first responders, too

At a public information meeting hosted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, to discuss plans for a $7 million project to increase safety along a 33-mile stretch of the interstate in Jasper County — which would include tree-clearing and the installation of guard rails — Ridgeland fire chief Bradley Bonds addressed talk by some in attendance that the disproportionate number of fatalities in that stretch can be fixed by increased law enforcement to better control speeders. Feb. 9, 2017, Ridgeland Baptist Church.

