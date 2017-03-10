No apparent injuries in spider-related overturn wreck on US 17

A one-car, early-morning accident seems to have been caused by a spider.
Sometime before 7 a.m. Friday, a man driving a truck belonging to a local landscaping company ran off the side of U.S. 17 North in Jasper County near Savannah as he was trying to kill a spider in the vehicle’s cab, Lance Cpl. William Tuten of the S.C. Highway Patrol said.
The 2008 Ford pickup truck belongs to The Greenery, Inc., and was overturned in the tall grass across the road from Temptations Gentlemen’s Club just after the bridge over the Back River.
Tuten, who was at the scene, said the driver told him he was trying to “swat at a spider” when he lost control of the vehicle.
The driver was evaluated by paramedics but was not transported to the hospital, Tuten said. He added that one of the driver’s co-workers might take the man to the hospital later for further evaluation.
The driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions, Tuten said.
The Greenery has locations across the Lowcountry and Savannah, according to its website, but the business is headquartered on Hilton Head Island.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments