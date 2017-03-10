Traffic

March 10, 2017 12:00 AM

Does Hilton Head Island need more street lighting?

By Erin Heffernan and Kelly Meyerhofer

newsroom@islandpacket.com

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette want your opinion: Do you think Hilton Head Island needs more lighting on its public roads? Please take this survey to help us gather opinions on this topic.

 

Related content

Traffic

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Do you know South Carolina bike laws?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos