Out on Friday night in Bluffton? The cops will be, too

Drivers headed out on Friday night may be stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint conducted by the Bluffton Police Department and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The checkpoint will be at the intersection of S.C. Highway 170 and Gibbet Road from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to a police department news release.
Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other harmful substances along with vehicle violations, driving with a suspended or revoked license and any other violations.
“The purpose for these types of traffic safety checkpoints are to educate drivers and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances,” Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds said.
The checkpoint is part of the duties of the police department’s traffic team created through a S.C. Department of Public Safety grant. Other law enforcement agencies will assist during the checkpoint.
