Do you know South Carolina bike laws?

Ridgeland resident Linda Collins said at the S.C. DOT public information meeting Feb. 9, 2017, that plans for a tree-clearing project along a 33-mile stretch of I-95 in Jasper County are unnecessary. Aside from not wanting to see trees removed, Collins told us that the safety crisis on that portion of the interstate could be addressed with more patrolling for speeders, and a higher cost for tickets. Also, DOT engineer Brad Harrelson explains how the project would make things safer than they are now.