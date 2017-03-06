Okatie wreck involving pickup, SC Highway Patrol trooper ties up SC 170

Scene from a wreck involving a pickup truck and a state trooper's vehicle near S.C. 170 and Snake Road on March 6, 2017.
U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.

Ridgeland fire chief: I-95 project needed for first responders, too

At a public information meeting hosted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, to discuss plans for a $7 million project to increase safety along a 33-mile stretch of the interstate in Jasper County — which would include tree-clearing and the installation of guard rails — Ridgeland fire chief Bradley Bonds addressed talk by some in attendance that the disproportionate number of fatalities in that stretch can be fixed by increased law enforcement to better control speeders. Feb. 9, 2017, Ridgeland Baptist Church.

Mayor Sulka counting days (around 200) till May River Road Streetscape is done

You may have noticed a bit of construction lately on May River Road in Bluffton, specifically between Pin Oak and Red Cedar streets. That's where construction is underway on the second — and final — phase of the May River Road Streetscape project. We spoke with Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka about phase two on Jan. 27, 2017. The new lighting, parking, and sidewalks are going to be great, Sulka said, but added that there's another, unseen, part of the project that's going to be even better for the town.

1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

One person was killed in a wreck at U.S. 278 and Rose Hill in Bluffton on Jan. 18, 2017. Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said the accident involved a school bus, a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District, said no students were on the bus because the driver had just completed his route. The bus driver sustained only minor injuries, Foster said.

Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

An early-morning accident occurred on Hilton Head Island at William Hilton Parkway and Squire Pope Road on Jan. 12, 2017. The wreck was reported around 7:20 a.m., and the right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately 40 minutes before it was cleared. At 9 a.m., traffic headed for the island was still backed up to at least the U.S. 278-Burnt Church Road intersection in Bluffton. One person was taken to Hilton Head Hospital after the three-car crash.

