How traffic blows up on Hilton Head's winter weekends

SC DOT data shows what locals know (and local businesses appreciate): Traffic grows on Hilton Head on the weekend even in the middle of winter.
Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

Traffic

U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.

Traffic

Ridgeland resident against tree-clearing: 'This is the Lowcountry. We're known for trees'

Ridgeland resident Linda Collins said at the S.C. DOT public information meeting Feb. 9, 2017, that plans for a tree-clearing project along a 33-mile stretch of I-95 in Jasper County are unnecessary. Aside from not wanting to see trees removed, Collins told us that the safety crisis on that portion of the interstate could be addressed with more patrolling for speeders, and a higher cost for tickets. Also, DOT engineer Brad Harrelson explains how the project would make things safer than they are now.

Local

Mayor Sulka counting days (around 200) till May River Road Streetscape is done

You may have noticed a bit of construction lately on May River Road in Bluffton, specifically between Pin Oak and Red Cedar streets. That's where construction is underway on the second — and final — phase of the May River Road Streetscape project. We spoke with Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka about phase two on Jan. 27, 2017. The new lighting, parking, and sidewalks are going to be great, Sulka said, but added that there's another, unseen, part of the project that's going to be even better for the town.

Traffic

1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

One person was killed in a wreck at U.S. 278 and Rose Hill in Bluffton on Jan. 18, 2017. Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said the accident involved a school bus, a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District, said no students were on the bus because the driver had just completed his route. The bus driver sustained only minor injuries, Foster said.

Traffic

Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

An early-morning accident occurred on Hilton Head Island at William Hilton Parkway and Squire Pope Road on Jan. 12, 2017. The wreck was reported around 7:20 a.m., and the right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately 40 minutes before it was cleared. At 9 a.m., traffic headed for the island was still backed up to at least the U.S. 278-Burnt Church Road intersection in Bluffton. One person was taken to Hilton Head Hospital after the three-car crash.

Traffic

New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)

