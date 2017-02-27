Bluffton students crash car leaving memorial for teen killed in hit-and-run

Three May River High School students were hospitalized Saturday as a result a single-car crash that happened just after they left an event honoring a Bluffton teen killed last year in a hit-and-run.
The May River High cross country and track teams held a special 5k run and dedicated a garden near the school’s track to Grace Sulak, 14, who died May 7, 2016 on I-26 in Calhoun County.
About 130 people attended the event, including the three students who crashed into a tree near the traffic circle at May River and New Riverside roads, Bluffton Police Department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said Monday.
The students were taken by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries, Nelson said.
Two of the teens were released Saturday and the other was discharged Sunday, she said.
While investigators are still examining all of the circumstances surrounding the crash, “we are looking at speed and loss of control as the primary factors,” Nelson said.
The driver of a white Dodge Ram 2500 that killed Sulak and injured both her best friend, Emma Dewey, and her mother, Andrea Dewey has not yet been found.
