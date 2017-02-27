Lights! Camera! Road delays! S.C. 170 part of new Fanning/Foster movie “Galveston”

Motorists driving on highway Ga. 25 and S.C. 170 Tuesday can expect delays for a not-so-typical reason: Camera crews and actors will be cluttering the highway as they shoot scenes for the upcoming feature film “Galveston.”
The Savannah Morning News reports that motorists traveling along Ga. 25 N and SC-170 E between Bonnybridge Road, the Houlihan Bridge and the Tupelo Trail on Tuesday can expect delays from 6.a.m. until 7 p.m.
Elle Fanning and Ben Foster will star in “Galveston,” based on a 2011 Nic Pizzolatto novel. Pizzolatto is the creator, writer and executive producer of HBO’s “True Detective.” He also wrote the screenplay for “Galveston”, according to IMBD.
Filming will take place between now and March 31 in Savannah, on Tybee Island and in other Chatham County locations next month, according to Georgia DNR.
“Galveston” is a crime thriller about a New Orleans debt collector and hit man escaping from his mobster boss after being diagnosed with cancer, according to IMBD. He picks up a teenage prostitute on the run and the two flee to Texas.
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
