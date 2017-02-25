Majority of trucks taken off of interstates after road checks in Chatham County

The majority of commercial trucks stopped on Interstates 95 and 16 in Georgia were taken off the road in Chatham County this week
According to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the office along with the Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division held road checks for commercial vehicles that resulted in 41 being taken off the road in 57 inspections, the office announced on its Facebook page.
Six of the truck drivers were taken out of service for being impaired, 35 for other violations and two commercial vehicles were parked due to safety violations, the office said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
