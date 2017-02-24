Deaths on SC roads through Feb. 19

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of 10 persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, February 17, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, February 19, at midnight.
Interstates
0
US routes, SC roads and secondary roads
10
County roads
0
Seat belt used
1
Seat belt not used
7
Seat belt unknown
2
Seat belt not applicable
0
As of Feb. 19, 2017, 120 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 125 highway deaths during the same time period in 2016.
Of the 95 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2017, 48 were not wearing safety belts.
Through midnight Feb. 19, 14 pedestrians died compared to 17 in 2016; six motorcyclists died compared to 13 in 2016; and two bicyclists died compared to four in 2016 on state roads and highways.
Editor’s note: These numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of midnight February 19, 2017.
Click or tap here to monitor Beaufort County traffic conditions through dozens of live traffic cameras
Totals to date by county
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
Comments