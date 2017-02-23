After review, US 17 widening will include light at SC 315

Irrespective of the $70 million U.S. 17 widening project — which includes a new Back River Bridge — SC DOT officials this week made the decision that there's enough traffic at Highway 17 and SC 315 to warrant the addition of a stoplight at the busy intersection. Construction on the project is set to begin in summer/fall 2018. Craig Winn, SC DOT program manager, spoke with us about the decision to add the light at a public meeting Feb. 23, 2017, at Hardeeville Elementary School.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Traffic

Ridgeland resident against tree-clearing: 'This is the Lowcountry. We're known for trees'

Ridgeland resident Linda Collins said at the S.C. DOT public information meeting Feb. 9, 2017, that plans for a tree-clearing project along a 33-mile stretch of I-95 in Jasper County are unnecessary. Aside from not wanting to see trees removed, Collins told us that the safety crisis on that portion of the interstate could be addressed with more patrolling for speeders, and a higher cost for tickets. Also, DOT engineer Brad Harrelson explains how the project would make things safer than they are now.

Traffic

Ridgeland fire chief: I-95 project needed for first responders, too

At a public information meeting hosted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, to discuss plans for a $7 million project to increase safety along a 33-mile stretch of the interstate in Jasper County — which would include tree-clearing and the installation of guard rails — Ridgeland fire chief Bradley Bonds addressed talk by some in attendance that the disproportionate number of fatalities in that stretch can be fixed by increased law enforcement to better control speeders. Feb. 9, 2017, Ridgeland Baptist Church.

Local

Mayor Sulka counting days (around 200) till May River Road Streetscape is done

You may have noticed a bit of construction lately on May River Road in Bluffton, specifically between Pin Oak and Red Cedar streets. That's where construction is underway on the second — and final — phase of the May River Road Streetscape project. We spoke with Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka about phase two on Jan. 27, 2017. The new lighting, parking, and sidewalks are going to be great, Sulka said, but added that there's another, unseen, part of the project that's going to be even better for the town.

Traffic

1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

One person was killed in a wreck at U.S. 278 and Rose Hill in Bluffton on Jan. 18, 2017. Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said the accident involved a school bus, a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District, said no students were on the bus because the driver had just completed his route. The bus driver sustained only minor injuries, Foster said.

Traffic

Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

An early-morning accident occurred on Hilton Head Island at William Hilton Parkway and Squire Pope Road on Jan. 12, 2017. The wreck was reported around 7:20 a.m., and the right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately 40 minutes before it was cleared. At 9 a.m., traffic headed for the island was still backed up to at least the U.S. 278-Burnt Church Road intersection in Bluffton. One person was taken to Hilton Head Hospital after the three-car crash.

Traffic

New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)

