Traffic
After review, US 17 widening will include light at SC 315
Irrespective of the $70 million U.S. 17 widening project — which includes a new Back River Bridge — SC DOT officials this week made the decision that there's enough traffic at Highway 17 and SC 315 to warrant the addition of a stoplight at the busy intersection. Construction on the project is set to begin in summer/fall 2018. Craig Winn, SC DOT program manager, spoke with us about the decision to add the light at a public meeting Feb. 23, 2017, at Hardeeville Elementary School.Josh Mitelman Staff video