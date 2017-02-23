Hilton Head driver dies from illness that caused crash into tree

The 30-year-old Hilton Head Island woman involved in a Saturday afternoon crash on U.S. 278 has died.
Tiffany Holland died Tuesday at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said Thursday afternoon. Holland did not die as a direct result of the car crash, but from a previous illness that caused the accident, he said. He declined to be more specific.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesmen, Holland hit a tree in the median of U.S. 278 near Squire Pope and Old Wild Horse roads around 4:30 p.m. She attempted to change lanes and her vehicle swerved first to the right and then to the left, before striking the tree head-on, the highway patrol said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments