Spiffy new - and free - transportation in Savannah

Two new free shuttles designed to look like trolleys are hitting Savannah’s streets on Monday.
The trolleys will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, according to a Savannah Morning News report. The new trolleys were provided by Savannah Mobility Management Inc., a local public-private partnership that operates the “dot” public transportation service, to spruce up free downtown services.
A federal grant and a 20-percent match from Savannah Mobility covered the $944,000 cost for the shuttles, according to Savannah Morning News. Each trolley can fit 40 people and has a dual bicycle rack.
For more information, visit connectonthedot.com.
