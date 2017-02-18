Accident on U.S. 278 near Spanish Wells Road cleared, all lanes open

The accident that occurred around 4:25 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 278 near Spanish Wells Road on Hilton Head Island has been cleared, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
All lanes are now clear.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory that an accident occurred on U.S. 278 blocked both West and East bound lanes.
By 5:15 p.m. traffic driving East on the highway was backed up and moving slowly. The scene appeared to involve three vehicles, one of which struck a tree in the median.
