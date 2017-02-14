U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Local

Mayor Sulka counting days (around 200) till May River Road Streetscape is done

You may have noticed a bit of construction lately on May River Road in Bluffton, specifically between Pin Oak and Red Cedar streets. That's where construction is underway on the second — and final — phase of the May River Road Streetscape project. We spoke with Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka about phase two on Jan. 27, 2017. The new lighting, parking, and sidewalks are going to be great, Sulka said, but added that there's another, unseen, part of the project that's going to be even better for the town.

Traffic

1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

One person was killed in a wreck at U.S. 278 and Rose Hill in Bluffton on Jan. 18, 2017. Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said the accident involved a school bus, a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District, said no students were on the bus because the driver had just completed his route. The bus driver sustained only minor injuries, Foster said.

Traffic

New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)

Traffic

Ga. 21 and Interstate 95 interchange improvements

A simulation of the Ga. 21 and I-95 interchange improvement project published Aug. 18, 2014. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to open the so-called "diverging diamond" interchange this month. It will be the first in the state outside Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety

Watch out: 2 new public safety cameras in Greater Bluffton

The Bluffton Police Department has added two new public safety cameras on S.C. 46 at the New River Bridge. Installed in early December, the cameras will allow the department to view vehicles entering and exiting Town limits, department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said. The latest additions are part of a comprehensive plan between the Town and Police Department to expand the cameras "throughout all of Town limits."

Crime & Public Safety

Fatal wreck in Okatie

Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer resulted in a fatality on Dec. 12, 2016, at S.C. 170 and Tidewatch Drive in Okatie.

