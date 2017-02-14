Do you drive US 17 regularly? Then this meeting on its future may interest you

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on plans to widen U.S. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Hardeeville Elementary School, 150 Hurricane Alley.
The first hour of the public hearing will be for informal discussion in which attendees can look at plans and ask questions of the project team.
The second hour include a formal presentation and public comment period. Those wishing to make a 2-minute or less public comment should sign up before 6 p.m. at the public hearing. Written formal comments will also be accepted at the public hearing.
The plan is to widen the two-lane road, also known as Speedway Boulevard, between S.C. 315 in Jasper County and I-16 in Chatham County, Ga., according to an SCDOT release. After two lanes in either direction are added with a grass median, a second Back River Bridge will be built. Traffic will shift during the construction, but the current number of lanes is expected to remain open while the work is completed.
To view the plans online, visit scdot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ac753af0677a423ea950f19023187d55. The environmental document and other project information are available for public review at www.scdot.org/inside/public_hearings.aspx.
For more information, call SCDOT Program Manager Craig Winn at 803-737-6376 in Columbia. Anyone with disabilities who may require special accommodations can contact Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125
