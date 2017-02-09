Ridgeland resident against tree-clearing: 'This is the Lowcountry. We're known for trees'

You may have noticed a bit of construction lately on May River Road in Bluffton, specifically between Pin Oak and Red Cedar streets. That's where construction is underway on the second — and final — phase of the May River Road Streetscape project. We spoke with Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka about phase two on Jan. 27, 2017. The new lighting, parking, and sidewalks are going to be great, Sulka said, but added that there's another, unseen, part of the project that's going to be even better for the town.