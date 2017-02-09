Ridgeland fire chief: I-95 project needed for first responders, too

An early-morning accident occurred on Hilton Head Island at William Hilton Parkway and Squire Pope Road on Jan. 12, 2017. The wreck was reported around 7:20 a.m., and the right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately 40 minutes before it was cleared. At 9 a.m., traffic headed for the island was still backed up to at least the U.S. 278-Burnt Church Road intersection in Bluffton. One person was taken to Hilton Head Hospital after the three-car crash.