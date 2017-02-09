Ridgeland fire chief: I-95 project needed for first responders, too

At a public information meeting hosted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, to discuss plans for a $7 million project to increase safety along a 33-mile stretch of the interstate in Jasper County — which would include tree-clearing and the installation of railings — Ridgeland fire chief Bradley Bonds addressed talk by some in attendance that the disproportionate number of fatalities in that stretch can be fixed by increased law enforcement to better control speeders. Feb. 9, 2017, Ridgeland Baptist Church.
Traffic

1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

One person was killed in a wreck at U.S. 278 and Rose Hill in Bluffton on Jan. 18, 2017. Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said the accident involved a school bus, a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District, said no students were on the bus because the driver had just completed his route. The bus driver sustained only minor injuries, Foster said.

Traffic

Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

An early-morning accident occurred on Hilton Head Island at William Hilton Parkway and Squire Pope Road on Jan. 12, 2017. The wreck was reported around 7:20 a.m., and the right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately 40 minutes before it was cleared. At 9 a.m., traffic headed for the island was still backed up to at least the U.S. 278-Burnt Church Road intersection in Bluffton. One person was taken to Hilton Head Hospital after the three-car crash.

Traffic

New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)

Traffic

Ga. 21 and Interstate 95 interchange improvements

A simulation of the Ga. 21 and I-95 interchange improvement project published Aug. 18, 2014. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to open the so-called "diverging diamond" interchange this month. It will be the first in the state outside Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety

Watch out: 2 new public safety cameras in Greater Bluffton

The Bluffton Police Department has added two new public safety cameras on S.C. 46 at the New River Bridge. Installed in early December, the cameras will allow the department to view vehicles entering and exiting Town limits, department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said. The latest additions are part of a comprehensive plan between the Town and Police Department to expand the cameras "throughout all of Town limits."

Crime & Public Safety

Fatal wreck in Okatie

Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer resulted in a fatality on Dec. 12, 2016, at S.C. 170 and Tidewatch Drive in Okatie.

Beaufort News

Project director on features of proposed Harbor River Bridge

During a public hearing on Nov. 15, 2016, at Lady's Island Elementary School, held to solicit comments from residents on the proposed Harbor River Bridge replacement, South Carolina Department of Transportation project director William "Tyke" Redfearn III, discusses some of the features of the bridge. SCDOT plans to replace the existing swing-span bridge on Sea Island Parkway with a new fixed-span bridge that provides 65-foot-high clearance over the Harbor River. The bridge would have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes and 10-foot-wide shoulders. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2018 and should take up to three years. During construction, the existing swing-span bridge will remain open.

