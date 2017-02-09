I-95 tree-cutting meeting set tonight in Ridgeland; backlash could alter plan

S.C. Department of Transportation’s plan to cut roughly 99 acres of trees along Jasper County’s 33-mile stretch of I-95 will be open for comment and critique by the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ridgeland Baptist Church, 1448 Grays Highway.
How the informational meeting unfolds — and how much opposition is voiced by the public — could potentially alter SCDOT’s proposal.
That’s what happened to a similar tree-cutting project along a stretch of I-26 outside of Charleston in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. The original plan to clear-cut 23 miles of trees along the interstate was reduced to seven miles following backlash from politicians, the public and the Coastal Conservation League.
“We scrutinized crash data, mile marker by mile marker, along with wetlands data to ensure we preserved as much of the wetlands as possible without compromising safety,” Rikki Parker, a project manager for the environmental nonprofit, said of the I-26 project.
The group plans to take a similar approach to the I-95 project because the projected environmental impact is even greater. The I-26 project affected about 4 acres of wetlands. SCDOT engineers project the I-95 project will impact 46 acres of wetlands.
SCDOT engineers unveiled a plan to create 55-foot clear zones along all sides of I-95 after an investigation by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette found roughly 36 percent of all the I-95 tree-related fatalities — 25 deaths from 2010 through 2015 — occurred in the 35-mile stretch of interstate that runs through Jasper County.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
