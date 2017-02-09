Where to expect lane closures across Beaufort County in the next few days

A series of road paving projects across Beaufort County will cause lane closures in the coming days.
In Bluffton, road work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday along Bridge Street between Calhoun Street and Burnt Church Road, according to a news release from paving contractor Lane Construction Corporation.
There are two projects scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Lady’s Island.
On Thursday, crews will be paving Shorts Landing Road between Sam’s Point and Holly Hall roads.
From Feb. 15 through Feb. 18, road work will be done along Brickyard Point Road between Pleasant Point to Middle roads.
On Hilton Head Island, paving will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Friday through Feb. 14 along Dillon Road from William Hilton Parkway to Beach City Road.
Traffic control devices and signage will be present along these roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone, the release said.
