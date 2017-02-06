Expect bridge delays on Hilton Head during Saturday’s marathon

The Cross Island Parkway again will be reduced to one westbound lane for seven hours Feb. 11 as part of traffic restrictions in conjunction with the annual Hilton Head Island Marathon.
A segment of the parkway is part of the marathon course, prompting the lane reduction starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. The affected lanes will reopen to motorists around 2 p.m., with other lanes and all toll booths to remain open throughout the race.
The marathon, half marathon and 8K run begins at 8 a.m. at Jarvis Creek Park, prompting other restrictions along the routes until 2 p.m.
Motorists should expect delays on William Hilton Parkway (U.S. 278) near Jarvis Creek Park, along with Nature's Way, Pembroke Road, Arrow Road, Marshland Road, Spanish Wells Road and Point Comfort.
Some 1,200 runners and walkers are expected for Saturday's set of races, coming to the Lowcountry from at least 45 states and four countries. The marathon also is a Boston Marathon qualifier and has been designated as South Carolina's state championship for 2017.
Registration remains open for any of the races, with online registration available through Wednesday and in-person applications taken through race day. Race packets can be picked up starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Sonesta Resort, or on race morning at Jarvis Creek Park.
Volunteer positions also remain available to help with course management, water stations, registration and finish line. For more information, go online to BearFootSports.com or call 843-757-8520.
Comments