Widening the Hilton Head bridges: A welcome improvement or a taxpayer’s nightmare?

Less than a year after the bridge flyover was completed, plans are shaping up to replace and widen a portion of the Hilton Head bridges.
Now Beaufort County and SCDOT officials are looking at an overhaul of the entire 4-mile drive from Buckingham Plantation to Squire Pope Road. And those costs will run $200 million. An environmental study is estimated to cost $3 million.
