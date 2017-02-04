Traffic

February 4, 2017 10:05 AM

Widening the Hilton Head bridges: A welcome improvement or a taxpayer’s nightmare?

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Less than a year after the bridge flyover was completed, plans are shaping up to replace and widen a portion of the Hilton Head bridges.

Now Beaufort County and SCDOT officials are looking at an overhaul of the entire 4-mile drive from Buckingham Plantation to Squire Pope Road. And those costs will run $200 million. An environmental study is estimated to cost $3 million.

What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

This video shows what Beaufort County would like included in the state’s environmental impact study to improve the U.S. 278 corridor. The full environmental study is estimated to cost $3 million.

Google Maps and staff video

We asked our Facebook fans what they thought of the idea. Here’s a sample of that response.

What do you think? Comment below the article to let us know.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Related content

Traffic

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos