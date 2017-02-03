What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

During a public hearing on Nov. 15, 2016, at Lady's Island Elementary School, held to solicit comments from residents on the proposed Harbor River Bridge replacement, South Carolina Department of Transportation project director William "Tyke" Redfearn III, discusses some of the features of the bridge. SCDOT plans to replace the existing swing-span bridge on Sea Island Parkway with a new fixed-span bridge that provides 65-foot-high clearance over the Harbor River. The bridge would have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes and 10-foot-wide shoulders. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2018 and should take up to three years. During construction, the existing swing-span bridge will remain open.