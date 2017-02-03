What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

This video shows what Beaufort County would like included in the state’s environmental impact study to improve the U.S. 278 corridor. The full environmental study is estimated to cost $3 million.
Google Maps and staff video

Traffic

New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)

Traffic

Ga. 21 and Interstate 95 interchange improvements

A simulation of the Ga. 21 and I-95 interchange improvement project published Aug. 18, 2014. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to open the so-called "diverging diamond" interchange this month. It will be the first in the state outside Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety

Fatal wreck in Okatie

Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer resulted in a fatality on Dec. 12, 2016, at S.C. 170 and Tidewatch Drive in Okatie.

Beaufort News

Project director on features of proposed Harbor River Bridge

During a public hearing on Nov. 15, 2016, at Lady's Island Elementary School, held to solicit comments from residents on the proposed Harbor River Bridge replacement, South Carolina Department of Transportation project director William "Tyke" Redfearn III, discusses some of the features of the bridge. SCDOT plans to replace the existing swing-span bridge on Sea Island Parkway with a new fixed-span bridge that provides 65-foot-high clearance over the Harbor River. The bridge would have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes and 10-foot-wide shoulders. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2018 and should take up to three years. During construction, the existing swing-span bridge will remain open.

Traffic

Autumn brings spike in deer on area roads

Watch out motorists: with the coming of fall, deer are very active and often along found along area roads. Here are a few suggestions from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on how to avoid car-deer collisions.

