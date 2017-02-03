Expect detour Friday night on Beaufort’s Robert Smalls Parkway

Traffic leaving Beaufort headed west on Robert Smalls Parkway will be detoured at the intersection with Boundary Street late Friday night as utility crews repair a pot hole that’s been covered by a steel plate for several months, according to a city news release.
Westbound lanes will close at 10 p.m. and traffic will be detoured a few hundred feet to Neil Road. The intersection is expected to reopen by sunrise Saturday, said Neal Pugliese, senior project manager for the city of Beaufort.
All lanes of Robert Smalls Parkway headed north toward the Boundary Street intersection will remain open but drivers are urged to use extra caution because of crews in the area, the release said.
The intersection opened in August but work continues in the area. The roadway still is under construction as part of the $32 million, mile-long Boundary Street Project.
