Are you for widening I-95 in SC? Many say yes, offer tips on how to cover the $4 billion cost

It’s a project many in the Palmetto State say is long overdue.
And it may be many more years before any visible work begins. But at least we know a potential price tag: $4 billion.
That initial estimate includes widening about 190 miles of I-95 to three lanes in each direction from the state’s border with Georgia to the border with North Carolina, replacing bridges along the interstate and improving interchanges.
Our readers were quick to give their endorsement of the plan, with several saying they would be willing to pay higher taxes or tolls to speed up the process.
Here’s a sample of the feedback we received on our Facebook page. What do you think of the idea?
