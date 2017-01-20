Beaufort County drivers: Expect lane closures, delays. Find out when and where

Road paving and repair projects — some ongoing and some set to start next week — will close lanes and could cause traffic delays in portions of Beaufort County.
▪ One lane in each direction on S.C. 170 bridges over the Broad and Chechessee rivers is closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Jan. 27.
▪ In Bluffton, there will be lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 along Shad Ave. between Alljoy and Foreman Hill roads.
▪ In Bluffton, there will be lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 along Ulmer Road between Benton Field Drive and Foreman Hill Road.
▪ In Bluffton, there will be lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 along Bridge Street between Calhoun Street and Burnt Church Road.
There will be signs and traffic control devices in use during the road projects. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the construction areas.
