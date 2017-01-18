Fatal wreck on U.S. 278 involves bus, motorcycle and other vehicle; traffic backed up

A wreck on U.S. 278 just after 5 p.m. involves at least one fatality and has led to lane closures in the area, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said that the S.C. Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the accident.
Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said the accident involved a school bus, a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, and he said the injuries were serious but could not offer specific details right away.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Rose Hill Way in Bluffton on the westbound side, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division.
The center and right lanes are blocked on U.S. 278. Traffic also was reported to be backed up on the Bluffton Parkway as a result of detours related to the accident.
Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District, said that no students were on the bus because the driver had just completed his route. The bus driver sustained only minor injuries, Foster said.
Additional information about the crash and injuries will be posted as it becomes available.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
