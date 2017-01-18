One dead in Tuesday night single-car crash in Bluffton

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person Tuesday night in Bluffton.
The crash involved a 2003 four-door Infiniti traveling southbound on Alljoy Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Around 8:40 p.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the road, over corrected to the left, ran off the road again, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped. The driver died at the scene, the patrol said.
The victim’s identification has not yet been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments