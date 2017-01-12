Hilton Head crash backs up eastbound traffic

A Thursday morning crash reported near the intersection of Squire Pope Road and U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island backed up traffic to the Tanger Outlets.
The wreck was reported around 7:20 a.m. on the eastbound side. The right eastbound lane was blocked from approximately 40 minutes before it was cleared, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division.
Traffic is still moving slowly in the area.
Conditions of crash and updates of any injuries have not yet been announced.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
