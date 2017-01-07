Driver makes it just short of the end zone after crash at Hilton Head High football field

When you hear about drives on the Hilton Head High football field, its usually referring to a series of offensive plays that pick up substantial yardage and a few first downs.
But Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies received a call Wednesday morning about a different kind of drive on the field.
A witness at the scene told law enforcement that she saw a car pass her on the left on Wilborn Road, lose control, roll to the side and drive off the roadway before crashing through the fence of the football field, according to a report filed with the Sheriff’s Office.
Officers noted in the report that a blue 2002 GMC Yukon was resting on its roof after rolling on its side, striking a light pole and crashing through the fence. The driver was reported to be distraught.
Deputies didn’t give the driver a penalty flag for the foul play, but he was charged with passing unlawfully, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license in possession.
