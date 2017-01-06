Traffic

January 6, 2017 8:45 AM

Intersection near new Bluffton Walmart gets traffic signal, lane changes

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

A new traffic signal has been installed on S.C. 46 at Kittie’s Crossing in Bluffton in preparation for the opening of the Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Club.

The signal will be in flashing mode beginning Friday. It will begin normal operation Jan. 11, according to a Beaufort County news release.

Once the signal is operational, drivers will be able to use newly added dual right-turn lanes from eastbound U.S. 278 onto S.C. 46, the release said.

The northbound S.C. 46 approach to the intersection will be revised so that left turns can be made from three lanes to help reduce delays, according to the release.

Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection.

No more guessing which is Walmart or Sam's Club at Bluffton Gateway

Development at the intersection of U.S. 278 and S.C. 46 has finally revealed which buildings are the Sam's Club and Walmart Supercenter.

Madison Hogan mhogan@islandpacket.com

Related content

Traffic

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Another sinkhole on Hilton Head; more expected

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos