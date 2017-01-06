Intersection near new Bluffton Walmart gets traffic signal, lane changes

0:58 Hurricane debris removal is occurring along I-95 in Jasper County Pause

5:30 Reporter provides a look at Sea Pines Beach post-Matthew

0:52 A look at Harbour Passage after Hurricane Matthew

3:48 A first look at damage to Harbour Town caused by Hurricane Matthew

0:35 Aerial view of Harbour Town's Yacht Basin, 18th green

0:47 Fly over of Windmill Harbour after Matthew

17:40 Hurricane Matthew damage at Harbour Town in Sea Pines

0:55 Do we have to worry about frozen pipes? This Beaufort plumber has the answer

1:17 Beaufort business owner stops and sees, 'Two guys just wailing on the officer'