Intersection near new Bluffton Walmart gets traffic signal, lane changes

A new traffic signal has been installed on S.C. 46 at Kittie’s Crossing in Bluffton in preparation for the opening of the Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Club.
The signal will be in flashing mode beginning Friday. It will begin normal operation Jan. 11, according to a Beaufort County news release.
Once the signal is operational, drivers will be able to use newly added dual right-turn lanes from eastbound U.S. 278 onto S.C. 46, the release said.
The northbound S.C. 46 approach to the intersection will be revised so that left turns can be made from three lanes to help reduce delays, according to the release.
Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection.
