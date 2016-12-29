‘It has been awesome’ or ‘an enormous waste of money’? Here’s what we think of the Hilton Head flyover, 5 months later

Of all the things affecting Lowcountry drivers in 2016, one of the biggest would be the opening of the Bluffton Parkway flyover.
The $45 million project, more than a decade in the works, is expected to stand for 75 to 100 years and designed to provide an alternate route from Bluffton to the Hilton Head bridges.
The much-debated flyover finally opened in July, to mixed reviews. So now that we’ve had some time to get used to the new lanes, what do we think of the project now? Has it helped in our commutes? Or are things the same as they were before?
We asked our Facebook fans their thoughts. Here’s a sample of that response.
