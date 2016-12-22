Bluffton to install retractable traffic-control posts at Calhoun Street, May River Road

Bluffton will install retractable traffic-control posts beginning Jan. 6. at the intersection of Calhoun Street and May River Road.
During the installation of the posts — known as bollards — Calhoun Street will be inaccessible to vehicular traffic from May River Road for about a week, according to a town news release.
Access to all existing homes and businesses on Calhoun Street will remain open during the construction process via Church, Lawton, Lawrence, Green and Bridge streets, the release said.
The installation process involves digging three-foot holes in the asphalt and pouring a cement sleeve to house the bollards beneath street level, according to the release.
The bollards are identical to the those currently in use at the corners of Calhoun and Lawrence and Lawton streets, used to block off the area every Thursday for the Farmers Market of Bluffton and other community events.
When deployed, the new posts will be used to block vehicular traffic entering Calhoun Street from May River Road for larger events such as the Bluffton Historic Arts and Seafood Festival and the Bluffton Village Festival, the town’s release said.
The posts will eliminate temporary barricades and posting traffic control officers at this intersection.
