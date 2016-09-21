Jasper County highway projects could cost more

The S.C. Department of Transportation is proposing large budget increases for two Jasper County highway improvement projects.
Construction costs for I-95 improvements between mile marker 23 and mile marker 33 would increase from $22.5 million to $46.5 million in fiscal year 2019 as a result of reclassifying the project as a full pavement reconstruction rather than pavement rehabilitation, according to SCDOT news release.
Construction costs for I-95 improvements from near mile marker 33 in Jasper County to near mile marker 62 in Colleton County would increase from $52.3 million to $82 million in fiscal year 2020. The increase is a result of reclassifying the project as a full pavement reconstruction rather than pavement rehabilitation, the release said.
SCDOT is accepting public comment on the project cost increase through Oct. 11.
Comments can be submitted online at www.scdot.org/inside/public_comment.aspx.
Mailed comments should be sent to Vivian Patterson at the SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park St., P.O. Box 191, Columbia.
Comments