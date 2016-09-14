Three-vehicle crash kills one in Jasper County

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 17 on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. and involved a Chrysler 300 traveling south behind a 2006 Subaru SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
As traffic came to a stop, the Chrysler struck the rear of the Subaru and then veered into the left into the northbound lane. The vehicle was then struck by a 2005 Ford pickup truck that was traveling north.
An unidentified passenger in the Chrysler was pronounced dead and three others in that vehicle were taken to the hospital, the patrol said.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and no charges have been filed.
The incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
