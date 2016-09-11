Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run on US 17

A 26-year-old Georgia man was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on U.S. 17 near the Georgia state line.
Ethan Pringle, of Midway, Ga., was walking south on U.S. 17 around 5:20 a.m. when a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala, also traveling south, struck Pringle and then drove away, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Pringle was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Southern said.
He suffered “massive blunt force trauma” throughout his body and died around 10 a.m. Saturday, about four hours after arriving at the hospital, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III said.
The suspect vehicle is believed to have damage to the left, front bumper or fender area and to the windshield, Southern said. It is also missing the driver’s side mirror, he said.
Anyone with information can call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CrimeSC.
