Tickets up after Bluffton Traffic Team’s first summer — but so are accidents

In its first summer season in Bluffton, the Bluffton Police Department’s Traffic Team has helped up the amount of citations, charges and tickets as the number of tourists and residents continue to grow.
The team began in February with the help of a $205,000 SC Department of Public Safety grant that provided salary for two officers, two patrol vehicles and other equipment, according to Officer Jeb Fray of the police department.
The two new patrol sedans hit the streets in June and were painted black instead of the regular blue patrol SUVs the department is known for.
Speeding tickets jumped from 452 in 2015 from Memorial Day to Labor Day to 708 during the same time period in 2016.
“The traffic team has been instrumental in the number of citations due to the fact that these two officers spend their entire 12-hour shift finding traffic violators,” Fray said. “The other officers have also increased the amount of citations written due to more motorists on the road.”
Fray said the most common citations for speeding are written on U.S. 278 and SC 170. Drivers who receive DUI charges are more likely to get them on U.S. 278 and SC 46.
Fray credits the increased enforcement numbers to the department’s allocation of resources committed to only traffic enforcement. However, the increasing number of visitors may contribute to the larger number of accidents reported with 79 in 2015 and 162 in 2016.
“There are more people living, visiting and working in Bluffton,” Fray said. “Therefore, there are more motorists on the roads to ticket.”
Fray said he hopes to expand the team.
“The goal moving forward is to keep the roads safe here in Bluffton,” Fray said. “The team has been successful so far and will continue.”
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
