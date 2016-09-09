Driver killed in Thursday crash on SC 46 in Jasper County

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on S.C. 46.
The unidentified driver was headed west in a 1990 Ford F-150 when a 2012 Dodge pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Jordan Johnson of Hardeeville took evasive action in the eastbound lane to avoid hitting striking a vehicle in the rear and hit the Ford head-on, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the SC Highway Patrol.
The injured driver was wearing a seat belt and was flown to Memorial Health University Medical University in Savannah where he or she was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
