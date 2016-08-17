Dolphins take vacations, too: 6 things to know about Hilton Head dolphins

2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over Pause

0:35 Wonder where alligators go when it's cold? Check this out!

0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum

1:30 Want to catch some crabs? Here's how you do it

0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

0:50 Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm

0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017